TEN takes delivery of third shuttle tanker from South Korean builder

Greek shipping firm Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN) has taken delivery of Anfield DP, the third in a series of 12 DP2 suezmax shuttle tankers ordered from South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries.
The vessel will commence a 10-year charter with a US oil major, featuring options that could extend employment up to 20 years.
According to TEN, the delivery advances its expansion in the Brazilian offshore market, where it has maintained a presence since 2012. Following the latest addition, the company operates seven shuttle tankers under long-term employment, with nine additional vessels currently on order.
Minimum gross revenues from the firm's backlog of long-term charters are estimated at approximately $3.5 billion.
“The company continues its tested strategy of divesting its first-generation tankers at very profitable levels while replacing them with high-end specialized tonnage backed by accretive long-term contracts,” stated TEN President and Chief Operating Officer George Saroglou.
TEN operates a fleet of 82 vessels totalling 10.1 million DWT, comprising crude tankers, product tankers and liquefied natural gas carriers. Its current newbuilding programme includes conventional tankers, shuttle tankers and gas carriers scheduled for delivery through 2029.