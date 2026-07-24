TEN takes delivery of third shuttle tanker from South Korean builder

Greek shipping firm Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN) has taken delivery of Anfield DP, the third in a series of 12 DP2 suezmax shuttle tankers ordered from South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries.

The vessel will commence a 10-year charter with a US oil major, featuring options that could extend employment up to 20 years.

According to TEN, the delivery advances its expansion in the Brazilian offshore market, where it has maintained a presence since 2012. Following the latest addition, the company operates seven shuttle tankers under long-term employment, with nine additional vessels currently on order.