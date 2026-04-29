Tanker News Roundup | April 29 – Deliveries to Norway and France, Chinese VLCC orders and more

Deliveries include LPG carriers and a chemical carrier to operators in Europe and a Norwegian joint venture has formally named the newest addition to its fleet. Two Chinese builders have meanwhile secured orders from domestic and overseas customers.
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has completed the construction of what is described as the world’s first vessels designed to operate on ammonia fuel.
The company held a naming ceremony at its Ulsan shipyard for two 46,000 cubic metre medium-sized gas carriers equipped with dual-fuel propulsion engines.
Named Antwerpen and Arlon, the ships were ordered by Exmar LPG France, which is a subsidiary of the Belgian shipping company Exmar. These vessels represent the first two of four ammonia-propelled units ordered by the shipping group between 2023 and 2024.
The vessels measure 190 metres in length, 30.4 metres in width, and 18.8 metres in height. They feature three proprietary cargo tanks designed by the company to transport liquefied ammonia or liquefied petroleum gas.
Yangzijiang Maritime Development has announced that it is investing in eight very large crude carrier (VLCC) newbuilds of approximately 319,000 DWT each.
These vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2028, 2029, and 2030, with construction assigned to an unnamed Chinese shipyard. The acquisition will be funded through a combination of equity co-investment and debt financing.
According to Yangzijiang, each vessel will feature a fuel-optimised hull form and an electronically-controlled main engine. The tankers will also be equipped with an exhaust gas cleaning system.
Norwegian shipping company RFOcean recently took delivery of a new chemical tanker built by China's Wuhu Shipyard.
RF Ran has an LOA of 113.6 metres, a beam of 17.6 metres, a draught of 6.8 metres, a depth of nine metres, a deadweight of 6,600, and 12 stainless steel cargo tanks with a total capacity of 7,500 cubic metres. The ship's hull has meanwhile been reinforced to Finnish/Swedish ice class 1A standards.
The vessel's design will permit navigation through North American inland waterways such as the Great Lakes and the St Lawrence Seaway.
Greek shipping company Thenamaris has selected China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Jiangnan Shipbuilding for the construction of two new very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) in a series.
The ships will be the first VLACs to be acquired by Thenamaris. Their delivery is scheduled for 2029.
Each VLAC will have a total capacity of 90,000 cubic metres of either ammonia or LPG. Power will be provided by an Everllence 6G60ME-C10/5-LGIP-HPSCR dual-fuel main engine that can also run on LPG.
Norwegian joint venture company Northern Lights has formally named its newest liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier.
The DNV-classed Northern Phoenix is the third ship in a series of LCO2 carriers ordered by Northern Lights in 2021 Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company of China. Sister ships Northern Pioneer and Northern Pathfinder were handed over in 2024.
Like her sisters, she has a length of 130 metres, a beam of 21 metres, a design draught of eight metres, and a total cargo capacity of 7,500 cubic metres. The two type C cargo tanks will transport LCO2 at –35 degrees Celsius and a maximum pressure of 19 bar(g).