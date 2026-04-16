Yangzijiang Maritime to acquire eight VLCCs and sell four MR tankers

Yangzijiang Maritime Development has announced that it is investing in eight very large crude carrier (VLCC) newbuilds of approximately 319,000 DWT each.

These vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2028, 2029, and 2030, with construction assigned to an unnamed Chinese shipyard. The acquisition will be funded through a combination of equity co-investment and debt financing.

According to Yangzijiang, each vessel will feature a fuel-optimised hull form and an electronically-controlled main engine. The tankers will also be equipped with an exhaust gas cleaning system.