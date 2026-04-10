Greece's Thenamaris taps Chinese yard for new ammonia carriers

Greek shipping company Thenamaris has selected China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Jiangnan Shipbuilding for the construction of two new very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) in a series.

The ships will be the first VLACs to be acquired by Thenamaris. Their delivery is scheduled for 2029.

Each VLAC will have a total capacity of 90,000 cubic metres of either ammonia or LPG. Power will be provided by an Everllence 6G60ME-C10/5-LGIP-HPSCR dual-fuel main engine that can also run on LPG.