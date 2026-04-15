Exmar's newest ammonia-fuelled tankers formally named

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has completed the construction of what is described as the world’s first vessels designed to operate on ammonia fuel.

The company held a naming ceremony at its Ulsan shipyard for two 46,000 cubic metre medium-sized gas carriers equipped with dual-fuel propulsion engines.

Named Antwerpen and Arlon, the ships were ordered by Exmar LPG France, which is a subsidiary of the Belgian shipping company Exmar. These vessels represent the first two of four ammonia-propelled units ordered by the shipping group between 2023 and 2024.

The vessels measure 190 metres in length, 30.4 metres in width, and 18.8 metres in height. They feature three proprietary cargo tanks designed by the company to transport liquefied ammonia or liquefied petroleum gas.