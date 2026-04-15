Exmar's newest ammonia-fuelled tankers formally named

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has completed the construction of what is described as the world’s first vessels designed to operate on ammonia fuel.
The company held a naming ceremony at its Ulsan shipyard for two 46,000 cubic metre medium-sized gas carriers equipped with dual-fuel propulsion engines.
Named Antwerpen and Arlon, the ships were ordered by Exmar LPG France, which is a subsidiary of the Belgian shipping company Exmar. These vessels represent the first two of four ammonia-propelled units ordered by the shipping group between 2023 and 2024.
The vessels measure 190 metres in length, 30.4 metres in width, and 18.8 metres in height. They feature three proprietary cargo tanks designed by the company to transport liquefied ammonia or liquefied petroleum gas.
Technical specifications for the ships include shaft generators to produce electricity and selective catalytic reduction systems. Safety equipment installed on the vessels consists of ammonia gas detectors for real-time leak monitoring and a dedicated recovery unit for purging fuel.
"We consider it very meaningful to have built the world's first ammonia-fueled vessel, which requires advanced technical capabilities," stated Joo Won-ho, President of the Ship and Medium-Sized Vessel Division.
Delivery of the first two vessels to the owner is scheduled for late May and late July following final finishing work. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries said it has secured orders for eight ammonia-fuelled ships in total from firms such as Exmar and Trafigura.