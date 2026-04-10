Northern Lights christens third LCO2 carrier in series

Norwegian joint venture company Northern Lights has formally named its newest liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier.
The DNV-classed Northern Phoenix is the third ship in a series of LCO2 carriers ordered by Northern Lights in 2021 Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company of China. Sister ships Northern Pioneer and Northern Pathfinder were handed over in 2024.
Like her sisters, she has a length of 130 metres, a beam of 21 metres, a design draught of eight metres, and a total cargo capacity of 7,500 cubic metres. The two type C cargo tanks will transport LCO2 at –35 degrees Celsius and a maximum pressure of 19 bar(g).
Northern Phoenix will be used to transport LCO2 from a capture site somewhere in Norway to Northern Lights’ Øygarden receiving facility to be processed, injected into the seabed, and permanently stored 2,600 metres underground.
The ship’s engines will run primarily on LNG with diesel serving as a backup fuel.
The ship will be registered in Norway and will be managed and operated under bareboat charter by Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha.