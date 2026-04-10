Norway's RFOcean takes delivery of new chemical tanker

Norwegian shipping company RFOcean recently took delivery of a new chemical tanker built by China's Wuhu Shipyard.
RF Ran has an LOA of 113.6 metres, a beam of 17.6 metres, a draught of 6.8 metres, a depth of nine metres, a deadweight of 6,600, and 12 stainless steel cargo tanks with a total capacity of 7,500 cubic metres. The ship's hull has meanwhile been reinforced to Finnish/Swedish ice class 1A standards.
The vessel's design will permit navigation through North American inland waterways such as the Great Lakes and the St Lawrence Seaway.
RF Ran is equipped with DC propulsion technology that will enable the onboard generator to achieve an optimal operating state, thus reducing fuel consumption by as much as 10 per cent.
Other systems will help reduce the ship's NOx emissions to ensure compliance with IMO Tier III requirements.
The ship is also equipped with a complete intelligent system integrating intelligent navigation, engine room monitoring, energy efficiency, and cargo management functions. The system can monitor various vessel parameters in real time, optimise routes, predict faults, and manage the onboard cargo, thereby significantly improving navigation safety and operational efficiency.