Norway's RFOcean takes delivery of new chemical tanker

Norwegian shipping company RFOcean recently took delivery of a new chemical tanker built by China's Wuhu Shipyard.

RF Ran has an LOA of 113.6 metres, a beam of 17.6 metres, a draught of 6.8 metres, a depth of nine metres, a deadweight of 6,600, and 12 stainless steel cargo tanks with a total capacity of 7,500 cubic metres. The ship's hull has meanwhile been reinforced to Finnish/Swedish ice class 1A standards.

The vessel's design will permit navigation through North American inland waterways such as the Great Lakes and the St Lawrence Seaway.