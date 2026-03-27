Tanker News Roundup | March 27 – Gas carrier focus: Deliveries to UAE, China and Europe plus ammonia bunkering pilot project in Singapore

New gas carriers have been delivered to operators in China, Spain, Greece, and the UAE. Meanwhile, a collaboration of Japanese companies has begun exploring the viability of operating an ammonia bunkering vessel in the Port of Singapore.
China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Jiangnan Shipyard has handed over a new LNG carrier to UAE-based ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S).
Araba is the fifth LNG carrier in a series of six ships to be designed and built by Jiangnan Shipyard for ADNOC L&S. Her earlier sisters Al Shelila, Al Rahba, Al Reef, and Al Sadaf were delivered in 2025.
The ships' acquisition is part of ADNOC L&S’ strategic fleet expansion to meet the growing global demand for natural gas as an alternative energy source.
Dorian LPG took delivery of a new very large gas carrier from South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean on Friday, March 20.
Areion will be used to transport both LPG and liquefied ammonia. She will be operated under charter under the Helios LPG Pool, which is jointly controlled by Dorian LPG and MOL Energia.
She is the second wholly owned LPG dual-fuel ship being added to Dorian’s fleet along with four chartered-in LPG dual-fuel ships.
China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) formally named its newest LNG carrier in a ceremony on Thursday, March 19.
Greenergy Wind will be operated by CNOOC's wholly owned subsidiary CNOOC Gas and Power Singapore Trading and Marketing. She is a sister ship of Greenergy Ocean and Greenergy Pearl, which were delivered in 2024.
The new LNG carrier was built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.
Sumitomo Corporation, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), and NYK Line company NYK Bulkship (Asia) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly conduct a front-end engineering design (FEED) study and explore the ownership of a newbuild ammonia bunkering vessel for operation in Singapore.
The parties have committed to enabling the development of a robust ammonia supply chain in Singapore, supporting the latter's status as a global hub for low-emission marine fuels.
The MOU is in support of the ammonia value chain development initiative that is jointly led by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the country’s Energy Market Authority (EMA).
A new LNG bunkering vessel, the Alisios LNG, was launched on March 12, at the port of Huelva in southwestern Spain.
Owned by Enagás through its Scale Green Energy subsidiary, the vessel has been chartered by Axpo for commercial supply services. It features a storage capacity of 12,500 cubic metres (441,433 cubic feet).
Enagás Chief Executive Officer Arturo Gonzalo noted that the launch represents a milestone in the development of "decarbonisation" infrastructure for the maritime sector. He said, "The adoption of more sustainable fuels, such as LNG and bio-LNG, also supports compliance with European emission reduction targets."