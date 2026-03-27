Tanker News Roundup | March 27 – Gas carrier focus: Deliveries to UAE, China and Europe plus ammonia bunkering pilot project in Singapore

Dorian LPG took delivery of a new very large gas carrier from South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean on Friday, March 20.

Areion will be used to transport both LPG and liquefied ammonia. She will be operated under charter under the Helios LPG Pool, which is jointly controlled by Dorian LPG and MOL Energia.

She is the second wholly owned LPG dual-fuel ship being added to Dorian’s fleet along with four chartered-in LPG dual-fuel ships.