CNOOC christens newest 174,000cbm LNG carrier

Greenergy Wind has an LOA of 299 metres, a beam of 46.4 metres, a draught of 11.5 metres, a depth of 26.25 metres, membrane type LNG cargo tanks with a total capacity of 174,000 cubic metres, and a dual-fuel diesel engine fitted with an intelligent control by exhaust recycling (ICER) system.

The ICER system can help reduce methane slip in gas mode as well as greenhouse gas emissions. By cooling and recirculating the exhaust gas, the ICER system allows some of the methane in the exhaust gas to be re-combusted, thus further reducing the ship's emissions.

Design and construction of Greenergy Wind was undertaken in compliance with China Classification Society and American Bureau of Shipping rules.