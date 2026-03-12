Enagas and Axpo launch new LNG bunkering vessel

A new LNG bunkering vessel, the Alisios LNG, was launched on March 12, at the port of Huelva in southwestern Spain.
Owned by Enagás through its Scale Green Energy subsidiary, the vessel has been chartered by Axpo for commercial supply services. It features a storage capacity of 12,500 cubic metres (441,433 cubic feet).
Enagás Chief Executive Officer Arturo Gonzalo noted that the launch represents a milestone in the development of "decarbonisation" infrastructure for the maritime sector. He said, "The adoption of more sustainable fuels, such as LNG and bio-LNG, also supports compliance with European emission reduction targets."
Axpo stated that the Alisios LNG utilizes advanced control systems designed to provide greater manoeuvrability within various port environments, while integrated technology maintains the cargo in optimal condition throughout the voyage.
Through Scale Green Energy, Enagás now manages four bunkering ships in southern Europe, including the Alisios LNG, Levante LNG, Mistral LNG and Haugesund Knutsen. This fleet is supported by seven regasification plants across Spain that have been modified to provide fuel for ships and tankers.
Axpo also operates the Green Pearl, a 7,500 cubic metre vessel under a ten-year charter in Italy. This ship distributes LNG and bio-LNG across the Mediterranean.