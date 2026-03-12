Enagas and Axpo launch new LNG bunkering vessel

A new LNG bunkering vessel, the Alisios LNG, was launched on March 12, at the port of Huelva in southwestern Spain.

Owned by Enagás through its Scale Green Energy subsidiary, the vessel has been chartered by Axpo for commercial supply services. It features a storage capacity of 12,500 cubic metres (441,433 cubic feet).

Enagás Chief Executive Officer Arturo Gonzalo noted that the launch represents a milestone in the development of "decarbonisation" infrastructure for the maritime sector. He said, "The adoption of more sustainable fuels, such as LNG and bio-LNG, also supports compliance with European emission reduction targets."