Chinese yard delivers fifth dual-fuel LNG carrier in series to ADNOC L&S

Araba has an LOA of 298.5 metres, a beam of 46 metres, a design draught of 11.5 metres, a depth of 26.5 metres, and three GTT mark III membrane-type LNG cargo tanks with a total capacity of 175,000 cubic metres.

The Bureau Veritas-certified membrane-type cargo containment system helps keep the gas evaporation rate to just under 0.085 per cent, thus ensuring reduced instances of cargo loss due to boil-off.

The propulsion setup includes two WinGD dual-fuel main engines that drive propellers via shaftlines. ADNOC L&S said the engines themselves can also run on LNG, while an intelligent control by exhaust recycling system enables the vessel to generate up to 50 per cent fewer methane emissions compared to older-generation technology.