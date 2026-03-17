Sumitomo, K Line, NYK ink MOU for ammonia bunkering operations in Singapore

Sumitomo Corporation, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), and NYK Line company NYK Bulkship (Asia) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly conduct a front-end engineering design (FEED) study and explore the ownership of a newbuild ammonia bunkering vessel for operation in Singapore.

The parties have committed to enabling the development of a robust ammonia supply chain in Singapore, supporting the latter's status as a global hub for low-emission marine fuels.

The MOU is in support of the ammonia value chain development initiative that is jointly led by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the country’s Energy Market Authority (EMA).