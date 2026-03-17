Sumitomo, K Line, NYK ink MOU for ammonia bunkering operations in Singapore

Sumitomo Corporation, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), and NYK Line company NYK Bulkship (Asia) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly conduct a front-end engineering design (FEED) study and explore the ownership of a newbuild ammonia bunkering vessel for operation in Singapore.
The parties have committed to enabling the development of a robust ammonia supply chain in Singapore, supporting the latter's status as a global hub for low-emission marine fuels.
The MOU is in support of the ammonia value chain development initiative that is jointly led by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the country’s Energy Market Authority (EMA).
The initiative aims to facilitate the adoption of ammonia for both power generation and marine fuel applications.
In October 2025, MPA and EMA appointed a consortium led by Keppel to conduct the next phase of the project to provide an ammonia solution on Jurong Island for power generation and bunkering.
As a member of the consortium, and a recipient of a research and innovation grant by MPA, Sumitomo Corporation will lead a FEED study to advance its bunkering proposal, laying the technical and commercial groundwork for eventual implementation.
Sumitomo Corporation, K Line, and NYK will now collaborate closely to advance detailed studies on the ammonia bunkering vessel covering the basic design, technical specifications, safety and operational requirements, as well as the structuring and ownership model tailored to the Singapore ammonia bunker market.