VESSEL REVIEW | Al Shelila – ADNOC L&S acquires first ships in new dual-fuel LNG carrier series

UAE shipowner ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) has taken delivery of four new LNG carriers in a series from China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Jiangnan Shipyard.

The series of six DNV-classed ships that include Al Shelila, Al Rahba, Al Reef, and Al Sadaf were designed and built by Jiangnan Shipyard. Their acquisition is part of ADNOC L&S’ strategic fleet expansion to meet the growing global demand for natural gas as a lower-carbon energy source.