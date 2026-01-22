FEATURE | Oil prices slide to one-week low on easing geopolitical tensions

Oil prices slid about two per cent to a one-week low on Thursday after US President Donald Trump softened threats towards Greenland and Iran, and on some positive movement that could lead to a solution to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Brent futures fell $1.44, or 2.2 per cent, to $63.80 a barrel at 12:47 EDT (17:47 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.45, or 2.4 per cent, to $59.17 a barrel.

That put Brent on track for its lowest close since January 15 and WTI on track for its lowest close since January 9.

Trump said he has secured total and permanent US access to Greenland in a deal with NATO, whose head said allies would have to step up their commitment to Arctic security to ward off threats from Russia and China.

European Union leaders, meanwhile, will rethink ties with the US at an emergency summit on Thursday after Trump's threat of tariffs and even military action to acquire Greenland badly shook confidence in the transatlantic relationship, diplomats said.

"There is a deflation of risk premium related to the Greenland debacle and Iran supply risk has also been reduced," said Ole Hansen, chief commodity analyst at Saxo Bank. Trump also said he hoped there would be no further US military action in Iran, but added the US would act if Iran resumes its nuclear programme.

Iran, operating under sanctions, is the third-biggest crude producer in the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

With less tension around Greenland and Iran, oil prices should hold at around $60 a barrel, according to Tony Sycamore, an analyst with online broker IG.