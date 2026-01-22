France stops suspected Russian shadow fleet tanker in Mediterranean

The French Navy on Thursday intercepted a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean suspected to be part of the "shadow fleet" that enables Russia to export oil despite sanctions.

"This operation was carried out...with the support of several of our allies. It was conducted in full compliance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea," French President Emmanuel Macron said on social media.

The interception was carried out on high seas in the Western Mediterranean, between the southern coast of Spain and the northern coast of Morocco, the French maritime police said in a separate statement.

Navies of other countries, including Britain, supported the operation, the statement added.