Vitol to load Venezuelan fuel oil under US-backed supply deal

Trading house Vitol is preparing to export Venezuelan fuel oil, a step to expand shipments from the OPEC nation under a flagship US-backed oil supply deal following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, three sources close to the decision said on Thursday.

Trading firms Vitol and Trafigura earlier this month obtained the first US licences to load and export Venezuelan oil.

The companies have been taking cargoes and storing the oil at terminals in the Caribbean, while marketing the crude to refiners in the US, Europe and India. The moves signal that a landmark 50-million-barrel supply deal between Caracas and Washington is accelerating to make possible the re-entry of millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil and fuel to destinations they have not gone to for long under US sanctions and frequent policy changes.