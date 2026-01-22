Aramco chief says oil glut fears are overblown as demand stays strong

Global oil glut predictions are seriously exaggerated as demand growth remains strong and global oil stocks are depleted, Amin Nasser, chief executive of Aramco, the world's biggest oil producer, said on Thursday.

Oil prices have traded above $60 per barrel for most of 2025 with analysts predicting a decline in 2026 as they expect global supply to exceed demand by a big margin due to production growth from the United States, OPEC+ and other producers.

Demand growth remains strong in emerging economies followed by China and the United States with total demand reaching record levels last year and rising again this year, Nasser told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.