Venezuelan oil flows to Europe begin with Trafigura sale

Trading house Trafigura has sold its first cargo of Venezuelan crude oil as part of a 50-million-barrel supply deal between Caracas and Washington, industry sources said on Thursday, with Spanish refiner Repsol set to take the shipment.

The cargo is expected to be delivered to Repsol in February, two of the sources said. Trafigura and Repsol declined to comment.

The deal would mark one of the first sales of Venezuelan oil to Europe since the United States captured the South American country's leader earlier this month and then struck agreements with Caracas to export up to 50 million barrels of its oil.

Trafigura and rival commodities trading house Vitol were tapped by Washington to facilitate the initial exports.