NATO general raises concern over closer China-Russia cooperation

Increased cooperation between China and Russia is a source of concern for NATO, the top commander of the trans-Atlantic alliance Alexus Grynkewich said on Thursday.

"We've seen that over the last several years, it's been both in the maritime domain with increased joint patrols as well as in the air domain with long range bomber patrols being conducted jointly", Alexus Grynkewich, a US Air Force general serving as NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, told journalists.

"We're constantly trying to enhance our posture and think of ways that nations can enhance our posture and the Arctic".