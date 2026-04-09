Near standstill in Strait of Hormuz as Iran orders ships into its waters

Ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz stood at well below 10 per cent of normal volumes on Thursday despite a US-Iran ceasefire as Tehran asserted its control by warning ships to keep to its territorial waters while doing so.

Hundreds of tankers and other ships have been stuck inside the Persian Gulf since the Iran war began on Feb 28, cutting global oil supply by 20 per cent in the world's biggest-ever supply disruption.

Prices for some physical oil grades hit fresh all-time highs on Thursday as the crisis showed little signs of abating.

Iran must open the strait without conditions, the CEO of UAE state oil giant ADNOC said on Thursday.