India grants rare waivers to ships delivering Iranian oil and gas

With a view to speeding delivery of energy supplies from the Persian Gulf, India recently granted waivers to allow two Iranian cargoes aboard an older tanker and another under international sanctions to enter its ports, two officials familiar with the matter said.

The world's number two importer of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), India is facing its worst gas crisis in decades, with the government rationing supplies to industry to ensure households are supplied with the cooking gas.

India recently permitted the LPG tanker Aurora to dock in the southern port of Mangalore despite it being about 30 years old, one of the sources said.