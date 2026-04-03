Friendly passage: Omani, French and Japanese ships successfully transit Hormuz

Three Omani-operated tankers, a French-owned container ship and a Japanese-owned gas carrier have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since Thursday, shipping data showed, reflecting Iran's policy to allow passage for vessels it deems friendly.

Iran initially shut the strait - a route for about a fifth of global oil and LNG flows - after US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran at the end of February led to a widening conflict. Later, it said it would permit transits by ships with no US or Israeli links.

Oil and commodities markets are keen for signs traffic is resuming. Several tankers and container ships have managed to escape the blockade in previous weeks but activity was swiftly followed by days of complete paralysis.