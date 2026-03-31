An unusual detour: How an Indian LPG tanker cleared the Strait of Hormuz

A day before Israel and the United States attacked Iran on February 28, the Indian-flagged LPG tanker Pine Gas loaded cargo at the United Arab Emirates’ Ruwais port, hoping to reach home within a week.

However, it would be nearly three weeks before the vessel safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, after Iran began selectively allowing ships through the narrow waterway.

Pine Gas Chief Officer Sohan Lal said the ship’s 27 Indian crew had seen missiles and drones flying overhead every day as they waited. In a video seen by Reuters, at least five projectiles can be seen streaking through the night sky above the vessel.