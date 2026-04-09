ADNOC CEO demands Iran reopen Strait of Hormuz without conditions

The Strait of Hormuz is shut and Iran must open it without conditions and be held accountable for damages after attacks on facilities, United Arab Emirates state oil giant ADNOC's CEO said on Thursday.

The narrow waterway that Iran has effectively shuttered since the US-Israeli war began on February 28 is not open, Sultan Al Jaber said in a social media post, adding access is being restricted, conditioned and controlled.

"Iran has made clear - through both its statements and actions - that passage is subject to permission, conditions and political leverage. That is not freedom of navigation. That is coercion," Jaber, also UAE minister of industry and advanced technology, wrote.

"Energy producers must be able to swiftly and safely restore production at scale. At ADNOC, we have loaded cargoes and we will expand production within the constraints of the damage we have suffered."