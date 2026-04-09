Mitsui OSK awaits government guidance for stranded ships in Hormuz

Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) wants to start moving its vessels stranded near the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible but must first ensure safe passage and receive guidance from the Japanese Government, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Although US President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, there is still no sign that Tehran has lifted its blockade of the strategic waterway, which has disrupted global energy supplies and snarled supply chains.

"It's not yet clear how this ceasefire will be implemented in the relevant waters," MOL President and CEO Jotaro Tamura told Reuters in an interview. "It must be confirmed that the safety risks are sufficiently low."