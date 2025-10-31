Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | October 31 – Sailing Ro-Ro ship's maiden voyage, Chinese and Japanese bulker deliveries and more

Recent deliveries include an ammonia-ready car carrier for transporting vehicles between the Far East and Europe and bulk carriers for separate operators in Asia. Meanwhile, a sailing Ro-Ro ship and Russian dry cargo vessel built for both inland and open-sea navigation have departed on their respective maiden voyages.
A new sailing Ro-Ro cargo ship recently handed over to French transport company Neoline has completed her inaugural trans-Atlantic voyage.
Neoliner Origin arrived at Saint Pierre and Miquelon on Canada's Atlantic coast on the evening (local time) of Friday, October 24. The ship had earlier left Saint-Nazaire eight days prior with embarked cargo.
A new dry cargo vessel ordered by Russia's Volga Shipping Company sailed out on her maiden operational voyage on Tuesday, October 28.
Boris Korolev is the fourth ship to be built under the Project RSD71 series of dry cargo vessels designed by local naval architecture firm Marine Engineering Bureau.
Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group has delivered the 64,000 DWT bulk carrier Belfortune to Norwegian dry bulk operator Belships. The delivery of the new vessel took place at the group's main shipyard on Thursday, October 23.
The Panama-flagged vessel has a total length of 199.9 metres, a breadth of 32.2 metres, and a deadweight of 63,709. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK) and is powered by a MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine, providing a service speed of approximately 14 knots.
Italian shipping company the Grimaldi Group formally named its newest pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) in a ceremony on Wednesday, October 22.
Grande Melbourne is the third vessel in a series of five PCTCs that are each capable of transporting 9,000 CEUs. Design work on the ships was undertaken by naval architecture firm Knud E Hansen of Denmark.
Chinese shipowner CITIC Financial Leasing took delivery of a new pulp carrier during a ceremony on Tuesday, October 21.
CSPC Jupiter was built by Shanhaiquan Heavy Industry. She is a sister of CPSC Venus and CSPC Mars, which were built by Shanchuan Heavy Industry, and CSPC Pearl, which built by COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers.