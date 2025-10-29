Russian dry cargo ship Boris Korolev sails on maiden voyage

A new dry cargo vessel ordered by Russia's Volga Shipping Company sailed out on her maiden operational voyage on Tuesday, October 28.
Boris Korolev is the fourth ship to be built under the Project RSD71 series of dry cargo vessels designed by local naval architecture firm Marine Engineering Bureau.
Like her earlier sisters Konstruktor Egorov and Leonid Bagrov, she is capable of navigating both inland and offshore waters.
Boris Korolev has an LOA of 119.96 metres, a beam of 16.9 metres, a depth of six metres, a draught of 4.9 metres, a cargo hold with a total capacity of 9,063 cubic metres, and a speed of 10.7 knots. The engines are fitted with exhaust gas aftertreatment systems to ensure compliance with IMO Tier III NOx emissions.
The electronics meanwhile include advanced automation systems and a VSAT satellite communications console.
Boris Korolev is classed by the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping and built by Okskaya Shipyard.