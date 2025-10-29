VESSEL REVIEW | Neoliner Origin – France's Neoline to deploy sailing Ro-Ro cargo ship on trans-Atlantic routes

Neoline and Mauric began development of Neoliner Origin in 2016, first by developing a detailed preliminary design of the vessel, allowing the owner to promote its concept to shippers and finalise its business model. The preliminary studies enabled the development of industrial solutions meeting Neoline's requirements, particularly for the transport of heavy or large-dimension cargo efficiently and safely on trans-Atlantic voyages.

According to Mauric President Vincent Seguin, the project to design Neoliner Origin is noteworthy due to its specifications and design choices that are all oriented towards maximising wind propulsion efficiency and reducing energy consumption. Mauric worked in close collaboration with Neoline to design a vessel to be fitted with wind propulsion from the outset instead of simply being a cargo ship equipped with rigging as a backup for combustion engines.

Numerous finite element calculations enabled optimisation of the vessel's structure to maintain carrying capacity, transfer the rigging loads to the main deck, and respect the vessel's dimensional constraints.