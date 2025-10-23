China's CITIC Financial Leasing welcomes 85,000DWT pulp carrier to fleet

Chinese shipowner CITIC Financial Leasing took delivery of a new pulp carrier during a ceremony on Tuesday, October 21.
CSPC Jupiter was built by Shanhaiquan Heavy Industry. She is a sister of CPSC Venus and CSPC Mars, which were built by Shanchuan Heavy Industry, and CSPC Pearl, which built by COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers.
The newbuild has a length of 225 metres, a beam of 36 metres, a deadweight of 85,000, and a range of 25,000 nautical miles.
In addition to transporting wood pulp, the vessel's hold can accommodate other types of cargo such as offshore wind turbine components, steel bridge segments, iron ore, containers, rail vehicles, and electric vehicles.
A "one-to-one" temperature monitoring and early warning system is installed in the cargo hold to enable the crew to monitor the temperatures of electric vehicles being transported as a means of preventing onboard battery fires.
The hold is also fitted with a water spray firefighting system.