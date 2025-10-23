Grimaldi christens third ammonia-ready car carrier in series

Italian shipping company the Grimaldi Group formally named its newest pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) in a ceremony on Wednesday, October 22.
Grande Melbourne is the third vessel in a series of five PCTCs that are each capable of transporting 9,000 CEUs. Design work on the ships was undertaken by naval architecture firm Knud E Hansen of Denmark.
Built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, Grande Melbourne is a sister ship of Grande Shanghai and Grande Svezia, which were constructed by China Merchants Heavy Industry Haimen.
The ship has a length of 220 metres, a beam of 38 metres, and 14 vehicle decks. Grimaldi said the vehicle decks are capable of accommodating both electric vehicles and those powered by traditional fuels.
The ship has also obtained the "ammonia ready" class notation from classification society RINA. This certifies that she may be converted for the use of ammonia as an alternative fuel.
The vessel will also boast a 5MWh lithium battery pack, 2,500 square metres of solar panels, a shore power connection, and silicon-based hull coatings to help reduce drag. The main engine will meanwhile be electronically controlled and will be fitted with exhaust gas aftertreatment and selective catalytic reduction systems to reduce SOx, NOx and particulate matter emissions.