Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | October 1 – PCTC deliveries from China, German multi-purpose vessel orders and more

Newbuild ships that recently entered operational service include three Chinese-built PCTCs and a self-unloading cargo vessel slated for a Canadian owner. A German shipping company has meanwhile ordered additional methanol-ready, multi-purpose ships from an Indian yard.
German shipping company Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei has placed an order for four 7,500DWT methanol-ready, multi-purpose vessels with Indian state-owned Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE).
The contract also includes options for up to two additional vessels from the same series.
Canadian shipping company Algoma Central Corporation took delivery of a new self-unloading vessel on Friday, September 26.
Algoma Legacy is the first of three new methanol-ready, Kamsarmax ocean belt self-unloading vessels ordered by Algoma. The company said it is also the 100th vessel to join its global fleet.
China Merchants Energy Shipping recently took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC).
CM Hong Kong has an LOA of 219.9 metres, a beam of 37.7 metres, and 13 vehicle decks that can transport up to 9,300 CEUs. Three of the decks are adjustable to permit the transport of tall vehicles such as trucks and buses while another three decks will be allotted for hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles.
A new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) recently delivered to China's Anhui Port and Shipping Group has departed Shanghai Haitong International Automobile Terminal for her maiden commercial voyage.
AICC Fenghuang belongs to the sames series as AICC Huanghu and AICC Kunpeng. All three PCTCs are being operated by Anhui Hangrui International Ro-Ro Transportation Company, a joint venture formed by the Anhui Port and Shipping Group and car manufacturers Chery Automobile and the JAC Automobile Group.
Italian shipping company the Grimaldi Group recently took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by China Merchants Heavy Industry Jiangsu.
Grande Svezia is the second vessel in a series of five PCTCs that are each capable of transporting 9,000 CEUs. Design work on the ships was undertaken by naval architecture firm Knud E Hansen of Denmark.