Canada's Algoma Central welcomes Kamsarmax self-unloader to fleet

Canadian shipping company Algoma Central Corporation took delivery of a new self-unloading vessel on Friday, September 26.
Algoma Legacy is the first of three new methanol-ready, Kamsarmax ocean belt self-unloading vessels ordered by Algoma. The company said it is also the 100th vessel to join its global fleet.
Algoma Legacy will join a self-unloader pool of ships. She will be followed by her two sister vessels in 2026 and early 2027.
Algoma said these new vessels will replace the three oldest ships in the pool, allowing for redeployment of the vessels being replaced. The company also expects the new ships to be 40 per cent more efficient owing to a combination of fuel efficiency and optimised cargo lift.
Algoma said it now has seven vessels under construction with deliveries scheduled to take place between 2025 and 2027.
The Bahamas-registered Algoma Legacy was built by Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding in China. The ship has an LOA of 229 metres, a beam of 32 metres, and a summer deadweight of 80,000.