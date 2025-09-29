Anhui Port and Shipping Group's newest car carrier departs on maiden commercial voyage

A new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) recently delivered to China's Anhui Port and Shipping Group has departed Shanghai Haitong International Automobile Terminal for her maiden commercial voyage.
AICC Fenghuang belongs to the sames series as AICC Huanghu and AICC Kunpeng. All three PCTCs are being operated by Anhui Hangrui International Ro-Ro Transportation Company, a joint venture formed by the Anhui Port and Shipping Group and car manufacturers Chery Automobile and the JAC Automobile Group.
AICC Fenghuang has an LOA of 199.9 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a maximum draught of 10 metres, a depth of 15.5 metres, and a gross tonnage of 71,000.
There are 12 cargo decks that can house a total of 7,000 vehicles including those powered by lithium batteries. Four of the decks are movable to permit the carriage of high vehicles such as trailers and buses.
Design work on AICC Fenghuang was undertaken by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute.