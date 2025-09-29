Anhui Port and Shipping Group's newest car carrier departs on maiden commercial voyage

A new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) recently delivered to China's Anhui Port and Shipping Group has departed Shanghai Haitong International Automobile Terminal for her maiden commercial voyage.

AICC Fenghuang belongs to the sames series as AICC Huanghu and AICC Kunpeng. All three PCTCs are being operated by Anhui Hangrui International Ro-Ro Transportation Company, a joint venture formed by the Anhui Port and Shipping Group and car manufacturers Chery Automobile and the JAC Automobile Group.