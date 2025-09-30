Germany's Carsten Rehder taps Indian yard for methanol-ready cargo ships
German shipping company Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei has placed an order for four 7,500DWT methanol-ready, multi-purpose vessels with Indian state-owned Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE).
The contract also includes options for up to two additional vessels from the same series.
Carsten Rehder and GRSE had earlier signed a letter of intent for shipbuilding in June of this year. The first batch of vessels under the US$62.4 million contract is scheduled for delivery between June 2028 and March 2029.
Each vessel will have an LOA of 120 metres, a beam of 17 metres, a maximum draught of 6.75 metres, a hybrid propulsion system, and a deck capable of transporting bulk cargo, project cargo, general cargo, and oversized renewable energy components such as offshore wind turbine blades.
Including the latest confirmed order for four plus two optional vessels, Carsten Rehder and GRSE have secured contracts for 12 firm plus two optional 7,500DWT multi-purpose vessels since the middle of 2024.
The first batch of eight vessels under the earlier order is scheduled for delivery in 2027.