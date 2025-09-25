Grimaldi welcomes second ammonia-ready car carrier in series

Italian shipping company the Grimaldi Group recently took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu.
Grande Svezia is the second vessel in a series of five PCTCs that are each capable of transporting 9,000 CEUs. Design work on the ships was undertaken by naval architecture firm Knud E Hansen of Denmark.
Like her earlier sister Grande Shanghai, which was handed over in August, Grande Svevia has a length of 220 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a gross tonnage of 93,145, a cruising speed of 18 knots, and 14 vehicle decks. Grimaldi said the vehicle decks are capable of accommodating both electric vehicles and those powered by traditional fuels.
The ship has also obtained the "ammonia ready" class notation from classification society RINA. This certifies that she may be converted for the use of ammonia as an alternative fuel.
The vessel also boasts a 5MWh lithium battery pack, 2,500 square metres of solar panels, a shore power connection, and silicon-based hull coatings to help reduce drag.
The main engine is electronically controlled and is fitted with exhaust gas aftertreatment and selective catalytic reduction systems to reduce SOx, NOx and particulate matter emissions.