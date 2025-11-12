Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | November 13 – Chinese PCTCs, Australian Ro-Ro order and Japanese bulker delivery

New deliveries include PCTCs for Korean and Italian owners and a Japanese-built bulk carrier. An Australian operator has selected a German yard for the construction of a new Ro-Ro vessel. Lastly, construction has begun on a new car carrier for a Korean government-owned entity.
H-Line Shipping of South Korea recently took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC).
Glovis Trinity belongs to a series of PCTCs built for H-Line by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Guangzhou Shipyard International. The ships are being operated under charter by Glovis Corporation.
China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) ordered by Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC), an agency under the South Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
Design work on the vessel was undertaken by CSSC subsidiary Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute.
Tasmanian shipping company SeaRoad has officially launched its new Ro-Ro ferry, Searoad I.
A ceremony to commemorate the event was held in partnership with the builder, FSG Shipyard, on November 7, 2025, in Germany.
Ultrabulk has taken delivery of a new 64,000 DWT Handymax bulk carrier, the Ultra Unity. The vessel was delivered on October 30 by Japanese shipyard Iwagi Zosen, part of the Imabari Shipbuilding Group,
The Panama-flagged vessel has a total length of 199.9 metres, a breadth of 32.2 metres, and a deadweight of 63,569. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK) and is powered by a MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine, which gives it a service speed of approximately 14 knots.
China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) launched the Grimaldi Group's newest pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) in a ceremony on Wednesday, November 5.
Grande Manila is a sister of Grande Tianjin and Grande Auckland, which were handed over by SWS to Grimaldi earlier this year.