Dry Cargo

Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | November 13 – Chinese PCTCs, Australian Ro-Ro order and Japanese bulker delivery

Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | November 13 – Chinese PCTCs, Australian Ro-Ro order and Japanese bulker delivery
Published on

New deliveries include PCTCs for Korean and Italian owners and a Japanese-built bulk carrier. An Australian operator has selected a German yard for the construction of a new Ro-Ro vessel. Lastly, construction has begun on a new car carrier for a Korean government-owned entity.

South Korea's H-Line Shipping takes delivery of dual-fuel car carrier

Glovis Trinity
Glovis Trinity

H-Line Shipping of South Korea recently took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC).

Glovis Trinity belongs to a series of PCTCs built for H-Line by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Guangzhou Shipyard International. The ships are being operated under charter by Glovis Corporation.

First steel cut for new dual-fuel car carrier for Korea Ocean Business Corporation

Steel-cutting ceremony for Korea Ocean Business Corporation's new 18,000CEU pure car and truck carrier, November 10, 2025
Steel-cutting ceremony for Korea Ocean Business Corporation's new 18,000CEU pure car and truck carrier, November 10, 2025

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) ordered by Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC), an agency under the South Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

Design work on the vessel was undertaken by CSSC subsidiary Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute.

SeaRoad's new LNG-powered Ro-Ro launched in Germany

Render of SeaRoad's new LNG-powered Ro-Ro
Render of SeaRoad's new LNG-powered Ro-RoSeaRoad

Tasmanian shipping company SeaRoad has officially launched its new Ro-Ro ferry, Searoad I.

A ceremony to commemorate the event was held in partnership with the builder, FSG Shipyard, on November 7, 2025, in Germany.

Ultrabulk receives Handymax bulker from Japanese builder

Ultra Unity
Ultra UnityImabari Shipbuilding Group

Ultrabulk has taken delivery of a new 64,000 DWT Handymax bulk carrier, the Ultra Unity. The vessel was delivered on October 30 by Japanese shipyard Iwagi Zosen, part of the Imabari Shipbuilding Group,

The Panama-flagged vessel has a total length of 199.9 metres, a breadth of 32.2 metres, and a deadweight of 63,569. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK) and is powered by a MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine, which gives it a service speed of approximately 14 knots.

Grimaldi's newest car carrier launched in China

Launch of Grimaldi's new pure car and truck carrier Grande Manila in Shanghai, November 5, 2025
Launch of Grimaldi's new pure car and truck carrier Grande Manila in Shanghai, November 5, 2025

China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) launched the Grimaldi Group's newest pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) in a ceremony on Wednesday, November 5.

Grande Manila is a sister of Grande Tianjin and Grande Auckland, which were handed over by SWS to Grimaldi earlier this year.

Europe
Asia
Japan
China
Italy
Australia
Oceania
Germany
Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute
South Korea
China State Shipbuilding Corporation
Grimaldi Group
Panama
Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding
Tasmania
SeaRoad
Guangzhou Shipyard International
ClassNK
Handymax
Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (South Korea)
Flensburger Schiffbau Gesellschaft
Imabari Shipbuilding Group
Ultrabulk
H Line Shipping
Grande Tianjin
Grande Auckland
Glovis Trinity
Grande Manila
Korea Ocean Business Corporation
SeaRoad I
Ultra Unity

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com