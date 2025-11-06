Grimaldi's newest car carrier launched in China

Like her earlier sisters, Grande Manila will have a length of 200 metres, a beam of 38 metres, and a total capacity of 9,241 CEUs upon completion. Four of her vehicle decks will also be capable of carrying other types of rolling cargo, including heavy loads of up to 250 tons and freight as high as 6.5 metres.

Power for the PCTC will be provided by one MAN B&W electronically controlled engine. Grimaldi had earlier said this particular engine complies with the most stringent international limits for CO₂, NOx, and SOx emissions.

Grande Manila has also secured the "ammonia ready" class notation from RINA, which certifies that she can be converted in the future to use ammonia as an alternative fuel.