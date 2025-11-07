Ultrabulk receives Handymax bulker from Japanese builder

Ultrabulk has taken delivery of a new 64,000 DWT Handymax bulk carrier, the Ultra Unity. The vessel was delivered on October 30 by Japanese shipyard Iwagi Zosen, part of the Imabari Shipbuilding Group,

The Panama-flagged vessel has a total length of 199.9 metres, a breadth of 32.2 metres, and a deadweight of 63,569. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK) and is powered by a MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine, which gives it a service speed of approximately 14 knots.