Ultrabulk receives Handymax bulker from Japanese builder

Ultrabulk has taken delivery of a new 64,000 DWT Handymax bulk carrier, the Ultra Unity. The vessel was delivered on October 30 by Japanese shipyard Iwagi Zosen, part of the Imabari Shipbuilding Group,
The Panama-flagged vessel has a total length of 199.9 metres, a breadth of 32.2 metres, and a deadweight of 63,569. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK) and is powered by a MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine, which gives it a service speed of approximately 14 knots.
The ship's design complies with the common structural rules (CSR BC&OT). Its cargo holds feature topside and hopper tanks, making them suitable for a wide variety of cargoes, including grain, coal, ore, and steel products.
For cargo handling, the ship is equipped four deck cranes and wide hatch openings with folding-type hatch covers. It is also compliant with the IMSBC and IMDG codes for carrying solid bulk and dangerous goods.
According to the builder, Ultra Unity meets the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase 3 requirements ahead of schedule. Other environmental features include a ballast water treatment system and an inventory of hazardous materials as per the ship recycling convention.
High propulsion performance is achieved through energy-saving devices, a high-efficiency propeller, and low-friction paint on the hull.