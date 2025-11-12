First steel cut for new dual-fuel car carrier for Korea Ocean Business Corporation

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) ordered by Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC), an agency under the South Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
Design work on the vessel was undertaken by CSSC subsidiary Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute.
Upon completion, the PCTC will have an LOA of 230 metres, a beam of 40 metres, a draught of 9.1 metres, a depth of 15.6 metres, and a capacity of 18,000 CEUs. A dual-fuel propulsion that can also run on LNG will deliver a service speed of 19 knots.
The vessel will have 14 vehicle decks, five of which will be liftable to permit the transport of high and heavy vehicles such as trailers and buses.
In addition to vehicles, IMDG Code-compliant dangerous goods may also be carried.
The PCTC is the second of two being built by GSI for KOBC. Both vessels will be operated by Glovis Logistics.