SeaRoad's new LNG-powered Ro-Ro launched in Germany

The new 210-metre-long vessel, whose construction resumed earlier this year after delays caused by the insolvency of its previous builder, is scheduled to begin operation in September 2026 and features LNG power.

The Searoad I will have a capacity of 4,227 lane metres and is designed to carry heavy cargoes up to 100 tonnes, containers via a cassette system, road trailers, and other freight, including over-dimensional units and motor vehicles.