SeaRoad's new LNG-powered Ro-Ro launched in Germany

Tasmanian shipping company SeaRoad has officially launched its new Ro-Ro ferry, Searoad I.
A ceremony to commemorate the event was held in partnership with the builder, FSG Shipyard, on November 7, 2025, in Germany.
The new 210-metre-long vessel, whose construction resumed earlier this year after delays caused by the insolvency of its previous builder, is scheduled to begin operation in September 2026 and features LNG power.
The Searoad I will have a capacity of 4,227 lane metres and is designed to carry heavy cargoes up to 100 tonnes, containers via a cassette system, road trailers, and other freight, including over-dimensional units and motor vehicles.
Chas Kelly, SeaRoad’s Executive Chairman, said the launch and naming ceremony marked an exciting milestone.
“The launch and naming ceremony is a significant occasion in any newbuild journey, and Searoad I is no exception. The vessel is on track to deliver increased efficiencies, flexibility and speed for SeaRoad,” Kelly said.