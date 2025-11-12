South Korea's H-Line Shipping takes delivery of dual-fuel car carrier

As with earlier sisters Glovis Trust and Glovis Treasure, Glovis Trinity is an improved variant of an earlier series of 7,000CEU PCTCs with similar LOAs but with greater vehicle transport capacities, thus permitting more freight to be carried on each voyage.

The newbuild has an LOA of 200 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a draught of 9.2 metres, and 14 vehicle decks that can accommodate a total of 8,600 CEUs. Five of the decks on each ship are liftable to permit the transport of taller vehicle cargo such as trailers and buses as well as other types of freight like heavy construction equipment.