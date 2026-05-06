Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | May 6 – Bulker deliveries to Japan and Europe, Chinese refrigerated ship orders and more

Recent deliveries include bulk carriers for owners in Japan and the Netherlands and a car carrier for a Korean operator. Construction continues on a new shortsea vessel for a Dutch customer. Lastly, a Chinese owner has selected a local yard for the construction of refrigerated cargo ships.
Imabari Shipbuilding delivered the 209,000 DWT bulk carrier Ruri Planet at its Saijo Shipyard on April 28. The vessel is a Capesize bulk carrier built under common structural regulations and is capable of utilizing both heavy oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) as fuel.
The ship measures 299.99 metres in total length, 50 metres in width, and 25 metres in depth. It is powered by a MAN 7S60ME-C10.5-GI main engine and reaches service speeds of approximately 14 knots.
By positioning the LNG fuel tanks on the upper deck at the stern of the residential area, Imabari said it maintained a cargo volume equivalent to heavy oil tankers to ensure transport efficiency.
China's Tianjin Haiyu International Shipping has awarded local company Shandong Fortune Shipbuilding a contract for the construction of two refrigerated cargo ships in a series.
Each ship will have a total cargo capacity of 10,000 cubic metres and will be built in compliance with IACS UR E26 and UR E27 cybersecurity standards.
According to Chinese media, these will be the first refrigerated cargo vessels to be built in China in compliance with such standards.
Norway's Hagland Shipping has taken delivery of a new self-discharging bulk carrier from Dutch shipyard Royal Bodewes.
Hagland Polaris is the fourth vessel in a series of bulk carriers built by Royal Bodewes for the same owner. Construction is ongoing on three additional sister ships.
The newbuild has a deadweight of approximately 5,000 and a suite of integrated solutions such as DC switchboards, electric motors, a shore power connection, and a high-capacity Corvus Energy battery package. The battery hybrid system was supplied by Seam.
Indian shipbuilder Chowgule and Company has begun conducting sea trials of a new dry cargo vessel ordered by Netherlands-based shortsea shipping specialist Boomsma Shipping.
The vessel belongs to a series of eight that have been commissioned together with Netherlands-based JR Shipping Group and in close cooperation with German shipping company Leonhardt and Blumberg.
JR Shipping will take delivery of ships numbers six and eight in the series, which will be designed by Conoship International in the Netherlands. The delivery of ship number six is scheduled for the end of June 2027 and ship number eight will follow at the end of February 2028.
South Korean shipping company HMM has taken delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Guangzhou Shipyard International.
According to Chinese media, Glovis Leader is the world's first 10,800CEU PCTC to be fitted with a dual-fuel propulsion system that can also run on LNG. The propulsion can be configured to permit later operation on methanol and ammonia.
Design work on the vessel was undertaken by CSSC subsidiary Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute.