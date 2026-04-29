Indian yard starts sea trials of Boomsma Shipping's new shortsea cargo vessel

Indian shipbuilder Chowgule and Company has begun conducting sea trials of a new dry cargo vessel ordered by Netherlands-based shortsea shipping specialist Boomsma Shipping.

The vessel belongs to a series of eight that have been commissioned together with Netherlands-based JR Shipping Group and in close cooperation with German shipping company Leonhardt and Blumberg.

JR Shipping will take delivery of ships numbers six and eight in the series, which will be designed by Conoship International in the Netherlands. The delivery of ship number six is scheduled for the end of June 2027 and ship number eight will follow at the end of February 2028.