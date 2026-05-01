Japanese shipbuilder delivers newbuild dual-fuel Capesize bulker

Imabari Shipbuilding delivered the 209,000 DWT bulk carrier Ruri Planet at its Saijo Shipyard on April 28. The vessel is a Capesize bulk carrier built under common structural regulations and is capable of utilizing both heavy oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) as fuel.
The ship measures 299.99 metres in total length, 50 metres in width, and 25 metres in depth. It is powered by a MAN 7S60ME-C10.5-GI main engine and reaches service speeds of approximately 14 knots.
By positioning the LNG fuel tanks on the upper deck at the stern of the residential area, Imabari said it maintained a cargo volume equivalent to heavy oil tankers to ensure transport efficiency.
The Ruri Planet features cargo holds equipped with top-side and hopper tanks, specifically designed to allow for the separated holding of high specific gravity cargo such as iron ore.
To improve propulsion performance, the shipbuilder utilised energy-saving additives, a twisting rudder, and a specialized bow shape to reduce resistance. The design also incorporates a residential area shaped to lower wind pressure and hull panels engineered to reduce friction with seawater.
A selective catalyst reduction device was installed in the main engine to comply with nitrogen oxide emission regulations. The vessel's generators and auxiliary boilers use a dual-fuel specification, which allows for the use of boil-off gas generated in the LNG tanks.