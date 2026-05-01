Japanese shipbuilder delivers newbuild dual-fuel Capesize bulker

Imabari Shipbuilding delivered the 209,000 DWT bulk carrier Ruri Planet at its Saijo Shipyard on April 28. The vessel is a Capesize bulk carrier built under common structural regulations and is capable of utilizing both heavy oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) as fuel.

The ship measures 299.99 metres in total length, 50 metres in width, and 25 metres in depth. It is powered by a MAN 7S60ME-C10.5-GI main engine and reaches service speeds of approximately 14 knots.

By positioning the LNG fuel tanks on the upper deck at the stern of the residential area, Imabari said it maintained a cargo volume equivalent to heavy oil tankers to ensure transport efficiency.