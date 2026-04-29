Norway's Hagland Shipping takes delivery of self-discharging bulker

Norway's Hagland Shipping has taken delivery of a new self-discharging bulk carrier from Dutch shipyard Royal Bodewes.

Hagland Polaris is the fourth vessel in a series of bulk carriers built by Royal Bodewes for the same owner. Construction is ongoing on three additional sister ships.

The newbuild has a deadweight of approximately 5,000 and a suite of integrated solutions such as DC switchboards, electric motors, a shore power connection, and a high-capacity Corvus Energy battery package. The battery hybrid system was supplied by Seam.