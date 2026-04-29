Norway's Hagland Shipping takes delivery of self-discharging bulker

Norway's Hagland Shipping has taken delivery of a new self-discharging bulk carrier from Dutch shipyard Royal Bodewes.
Hagland Polaris is the fourth vessel in a series of bulk carriers built by Royal Bodewes for the same owner. Construction is ongoing on three additional sister ships.
The newbuild has a deadweight of approximately 5,000 and a suite of integrated solutions such as DC switchboards, electric motors, a shore power connection, and a high-capacity Corvus Energy battery package. The battery hybrid system was supplied by Seam.
To propulsion has been designed to permit future conversion to methanol operation. An AC cabinet for the electric excavator will meanwhile enable reduced-emission operation during port stays and while handling cargo.
A Seam automation platform provides an intuitive interface that will allow the crew to manage complex energy flows with ease. Beyond local control, the platform will ensure a seamless and secure data connection between onboard systems and shore-based operations for fleet management purposes.