China's Tianjin Haiyu taps local builder for new refrigerated cargo ships

China's Tianjin Haiyu International Shipping has awarded local company Shandong Fortune Shipbuilding a contract for the construction of two refrigerated cargo ships in a series.

Each ship will have a total cargo capacity of 10,000 cubic metres and will be built in compliance with IACS UR E26 and UR E27 cybersecurity standards.

According to Chinese media, these will be the first refrigerated cargo vessels to be built in China in compliance with such standards.