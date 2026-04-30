China's Tianjin Haiyu taps local builder for new refrigerated cargo ships

China's Tianjin Haiyu International Shipping has awarded local company Shandong Fortune Shipbuilding a contract for the construction of two refrigerated cargo ships in a series.
Each ship will have a total cargo capacity of 10,000 cubic metres and will be built in compliance with IACS UR E26 and UR E27 cybersecurity standards.
According to Chinese media, these will be the first refrigerated cargo vessels to be built in China in compliance with such standards.
Each ship will be equipped with an 800kW shaft generator, which can be powered directly by the main engine during navigation without the need to start the main generator. This will not only significantly reduce energy consumption and improve operational efficiency, but it can also effectively reduce the crew’s workload in equipment operation and maintenance.
Additionally, the shaft generator system will be equipped with water-cooled variable-frequency drives, which will offer improved heat dissipation and stable, reliable operation. This will further ensure the efficient and safe operation of the ship’s electrical system.