South Korea's HMM welcomes 10,800CEU dual-fuel PCTC to fleet

South Korean shipping company HMM has taken delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Guangzhou Shipyard International.

According to Chinese media, Glovis Leader is the world's first 10,800CEU PCTC to be fitted with a dual-fuel propulsion system that can also run on LNG. The propulsion can be configured to permit later operation on methanol and ammonia.

Design work on the vessel was undertaken by CSSC subsidiary Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute.