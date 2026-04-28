South Korea's HMM welcomes 10,800CEU dual-fuel PCTC to fleet

South Korean shipping company HMM has taken delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Guangzhou Shipyard International.
According to Chinese media, Glovis Leader is the world's first 10,800CEU PCTC to be fitted with a dual-fuel propulsion system that can also run on LNG. The propulsion can be configured to permit later operation on methanol and ammonia.
Design work on the vessel was undertaken by CSSC subsidiary Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute.
Glovis Leader has an LOA of 230 metres, a beam of 40 metres, a height of approximately 48 metres, and a draught of 10.5 metres. The dual-fuel propulsion arrangement will deliver a service speed of 19 knots.
The vehicles are carried on 14 decks, five of which are liftable to permit the transport of large vehicles such as buses and trailers as well as heavy construction equipment.
The PCTC is also configured for the transport of electric vehicles as well as vehicles powered by alternative energy sources such as hydrogen, compressed LNG, and LPG. Other cargo types that can be carried include reefer containers and IMDG Code-compliant dangerous goods.