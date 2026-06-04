Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | June 4 – Japan focus: bulker deliveries and car carrier orders

This week's focus is on Japan. A Japanese yard has completed four different bulk carrier deliveries while a Japanese owner has placed orders for new LNG-fuelled car carriers for operation by a subsidiary.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has entered into shipbuilding contracts with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) for four 1,380CEU LNG dual-fuel pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs).
The 130-metre-long vessels were ordered for K Line European Sea Highway Services (KESS), K Line’s European subsidiary.
The vessels will be designed for the frequent transport of small lots in European shortsea shipping. They will also be designed to comply with size restrictions in imported vehicles in place in some European ports.
Imabari Shipbuilding Group delivered a new Handymax bulk carrier, Fuji Maru, on May 26. Built by subsidiary Shin Kasado Dockyard, the vessel is designed with a carrying capacity of 63,682 DWT.
The ship features a gross tonnage of 36,146, a total length of 199.98 metres, a width of 32.24 metres, and a depth of 19.30 metres.
It is powered by a MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine that enables a service speed of approximately 14 knots (26 kilometres per hour).
Imabari Shipbuilding has delivered the Frontier Peace, a Dunkirkmax bulk carrier with a deadweight tonnage of 181,987, from its Saijo shipyard on May 26.
The ship measures 291.96 metres in total length, 45 metres in width, and 24.7 metres in depth.
Powered by a MAN 7S60ME-C10.6 main engine, it has a service speed of about 13.65 knots (25.3 kilometres per hour) and a gross tonnage of 94,321. Frontier Peace carries the Panamanian flag and is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK).
Imabari Shipbuilding Group delivered the Paiwan Fortune, a 40,048 DWT bulk carrier to a subsidiary of Taiwan's Wisdom Marine Lines on May 25.
Built at the group's main Imabari shipyard, the vessel flies the Liberian flag and is classed by DNV.
The vessel features a total length of 182.93 metres, a width of 31 metres, and a depth of 15 metres. Powered by a MAN 6G45ME-C9.7 main engine, it has a gross tonnage of 25,020 and operates at a service speed of approximately 14 knots.
Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group has delivered the 40,433 DWT bulk carrier Qadris Benefit on May 18.
Built by affiliate Shimanami Shipyard, the vessel features a gross tonnage of 24,949 and operates under the Panama flag.
The ship measures 182.93 metres in length, 31 metres in width, and 15 metres in depth. Powered by a MAN 6G45ME-C9.7 main engine, the vessel can reach a service speed of approximately 14 knots.