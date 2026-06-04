K Line taps Chinese yard for new LNG-fuelled car carriers

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has entered into shipbuilding contracts with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) for four 1,380CEU LNG dual-fuel pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs).

The 130-metre-long vessels were ordered for K Line European Sea Highway Services (KESS), K Line’s European subsidiary.

The vessels will be designed for the frequent transport of small lots in European shortsea shipping. They will also be designed to comply with size restrictions in imported vehicles in place in some European ports.