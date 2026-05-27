Japanese shipbuilder hands over new 40,000 DWT bulk carrier

Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group has delivered the 40,433 DWT bulk carrier Qadris Benefit on May 18.
Built by affiliate Shimanami Shipyard, the vessel features a gross tonnage of 24,949 and operates under the Panama flag.
The ship measures 182.93 metres in length, 31 metres in width, and 15 metres in depth. Powered by a MAN 6G45ME-C9.7 main engine, the vessel can reach a service speed of approximately 14 knots.
Designed with a box-shaped double-hull hold construction and topside tanks, the bulk carrier is suited for transporting various cargoes such as grain, coal, ore, cement, and steel coils.
To facilitate cargo handling, the vessel is equipped with four deck cranes alongside wide hatch openings and folding hatch covers.
Imabari noted that the vessel complies with international maritime regulations including the MARPOL and ballast water management conventions, utilising a ballast water treatment system. It is also fitted with energy-saving devices, a high-efficiency propeller, and low-friction paint on the outer hull plating.