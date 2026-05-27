Japanese shipbuilder hands over new 40,000 DWT bulk carrier

Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group has delivered the 40,433 DWT bulk carrier Qadris Benefit on May 18.

Built by affiliate Shimanami Shipyard, the vessel features a gross tonnage of 24,949 and operates under the Panama flag.

The ship measures 182.93 metres in length, 31 metres in width, and 15 metres in depth. Powered by a MAN 6G45ME-C9.7 main engine, the vessel can reach a service speed of approximately 14 knots.